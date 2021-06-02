No right-back is left out as Southgate picks 4 in his Euro 2020 squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has named four right-backs in his 26-man Euro 2020 squad unveiled this morning (Singapore time).

They are Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier, Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Chelsea's Reece James.

Alexander-Arnold had widely been expected by the British media to be axed as the 22-year-old has had a relatively quiet season, compared to the other three fullbacks, whose sides all won trophies in the recently concluded season.

But Walker and James' ability to play in central defence could have counted for Southgate's selection of all four, which was met with surprise in some quarters.

Former England right-back Gary Neville tweeted: "What a time to be a right back!"

Southgate's decision means he has had to sacrifice a player in another position, which might then come back to haunt him.

He has only five midfielders in the squad - Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice, although the England boss has suggested Alexander-Arnold could also be a midfield option.

In defence, Harry Maguire has been included even though there are doubts over his fitness.

Seven were dropped from the manager's provisional squad - Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Mason Greenwood and Ollie Watkins.

Southgate admitted that it was really tough to break the news to those who didn't make the cut, especially Lingard.

The Manchester United attacker scored nine goals in 16 games while on loan at West Ham United .

"The most difficult thing is not being able to take players who have been with us in previous matches and are such good professionals, so I know what a disappointment it is for them," he said via the Football Association's social media accounts.

However, he added that besides Greenwood, who pulled out with an injury, the other six axed players will remain with the squad for their upcoming friendlies against Austria tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and Romania next week.

"We still have two friendlies and there have been plenty of examples over the years where there have been injuries that have ruled people out, so there's still time for those guys, even though they're not in at this moment in time," he said.

Insisting that his selection was made with reaching the Euro 2020 final in mind, he added: "We're not taking tourists here. Everyone is ready to play."