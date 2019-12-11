No Stones as Pep Guardiola calls up young centre-backs for Zagreb trip

John Stones and David Silva have been omitted from Manchester City's squad to travel to Dinamo Zagreb for their final Champions League group game tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

With Fernandinho suspended for this fixture, City manager Pep Guardiola has included young defenders Eric Garcia, 18, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 17, in their travelling squad, reported the club website yesterday.

Sergio Aguero, who has been nursing an injured thigh, continues to miss out.

Stones limped out of the Manchester Derby defeat and did not train yesterday, while Silva was also not in the 19-man squad.

Garcia and Harwood-Bellis partnered each other during the League Cup win at Preston earlier in the season and could feature in Croatia, since City have already sealed top spot in Grou p C.

Nicolas Otamendi is the only senior central defender who is available.

Earlier, Guardiola confirmed that Phil Foden will play against Zagreb.

Zagreb, who lost 2-0 to Atalanta last month, could still qualify for the last 16 if they defeat City and Shakhtar Donetsk fail to overcome Atalanta.