No surgery for Neymar, but he's out for 10 weeks

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League chances have suffered a major setback with their talismanic forward Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with a foot injury.

The Brazilian, who has a fractured metatarsal, will miss the Ligue 1 side's last-16 tie against Manchester United, although he could be fit for a potential quarter-final in April.

The first leg against United is scheduled for Feb 12 at Old Trafford with the return leg in Paris on March 6.

PSG said in a statement yesterday that Neymar, who left the field in tears after suffering the injury in a French Cup game against Strasbourg on Jan 23, will not have surgery after the club consulted "world-renowned experts" on Tuesday.

"After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr's injury to the fifth right metatarsal," said the statement.

"As a result, Neymar Jr is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks."

Last year, the 26-year-old was out for 11 weeks after suffering a metatarsal injury on the same foot, missing PSG's Champions League last-16 exit to holders Real Madrid.

PSG are cruising to the Ligue 1 title as they lead the standings with 56 points from 20 games, 13 points ahead of second-placed Lille, who have played two games more.

Neymar has already suffered groin problems this season but still managed to score 13 goals in the league in as many appearances, adding five in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Germany midfielder Julian Weigl confirmed reports that Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund turned down his request for a transfer to PSG in this window.

With Dortmund on course for their first Bundesliga title since 2012, sports director Michael Zorc said the club would not sell any more players before the transfer window closes tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Dortmund sold Christian Pulisic to Chelsea for £58 million (S$103.1 million) earlier this month.