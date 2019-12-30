No team's attack better than Manchester United’s: Paul Scholes

Marcus Rashford (left) and Anthony Martial are Manchester United's top scorers this season with 16 and 10 goals respectively.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes hailed his former team's front three as on a par with Europe's best after a 2-0 win away to Burnley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals by forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford at Turf Moor helped United move to fifth in the English Premier League ahead of this morning's matches, with the third member United's front three, Daniel James, setting up Rashford's 95th-minute strike.

Rashford, who is on 16 goals, has bettered his best goal tally with half the season to go, while Martial is on 10 and James has three goals and six assists.

Mason Greenwood has also regularly featured in United's attack, with the 18-year-old racking up eight goals.

Former England midfielder Scholes said on BT Sport: "The front three are as good as any team in the league or any team in Europe... when they fancy it.

"When Martial's running at you, when Rashford's running at you, James has been brilliant, they're bringing Mason Greenwood into it, too.

"It's just in behind that worries me. (Paul) Pogba, yes, we know the quality that he has if he's on song. If his attitude is right, if he's playing right, if his concentration is right - there's not a better midfield player than him in the world.

"Just everything else around that just doesn't seem quite good enough."

Pogba was surprisingly left out of United's squad to face the Clarets, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying: "He has been out for a long while and he didn't feel right, so we will just have to take our time and get him ready for next time.

"He wasn't ready today. He just needed one more day of recovery. He's been out for a long time, so it wasn't the right time to bring him today."

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, however, suggested that the reason behind the 26-year-old Frenchman's absence could be a potential move away during the January transfer window.

Pogba had said in June: "It could be a good time to have a new challenge."

Cole said on BT Sport: "He's looking over his shoulder to maybe get out the door in January. You should be champing at the bit to play.

"He would be the one knocking down the manager's door."

Fellow ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy seemed to agree, writing in his Daily Mail column: "Pogba is Manchester United's best player and I can see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to keep him.

TRANSFER SAGA

"But when a saga drags on and on, it has only one ending, as it did with Luis Suarez going to Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo leaving for Real Madrid.

"At 26... Pogba will not want to wait any longer to play for a properly established top team.

"To miss out on the Champions League again when you are wanted by Real and Juventus will be too much.

"Pogba has wonderful qualities - we have seen glimpses in his last couple of cameos - but this season has been a write-off.

"The fans haven't seen World Cup winner Paul often enough and they are becoming impatient.

"It is best it is resolved one way or another and it will be with le grand depart."

United travel to Arsenal on Thursday morning as they chase their third win on the trot.