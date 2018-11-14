Norshahrul: I hope Adisak doesn't score any more goals

He scored two goals in Malaysia's 3-1 comeback win over Laos on Monday and declared himself ready to challenge for the Golden Boot.

Malaysia striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, who has three goals from two games in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup, has his work cut out, though.

Thailand's Adisak Kraisorn leads the scoring charts with six goals, all plundered in the defending champions' 7-0 win over Timor-Leste in Group B last Thursday. The Thais will next face Indonesia, before meeting the Philippines and Singapore.

When asked if he is eyeing the top scorer award, Norshahrul, 32, told the Suzuki Cup website: "Of course, but I have to hope that Adisak doesn't score any more goals..."

The Pahang striker later conceded that his main objective is still to ensure that the Tigers go far in the tournament.

Malaysia, who are leading Group A with two wins in two matches, will have tough games ahead against Vietnam (away) and Myanmar (home).

Norshahrul added: "Really though, I'm not thinking about individual targets, it's only about the team and if the team win, then I'm happy."

The veteran credited a half-time team talk by Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe for helping the Tigers overcome a 1-0 deficit against Laos.

He said: "The coach told us to go and attack and to not be scared to make mistakes, just try to score and thankfully we could do that."