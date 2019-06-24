Norway, Germany into Women's World Cup quarter-finals

Norway joined Germany in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after a 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Australia in Nice, France, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Norway had taken a first-half lead through Isabell Herlovsen, but Ante Milicic's team forced extra time when Elise Kellond-Knight scored from a corner-kick with seven minutes left.

Australia then had defender Alanna Kennedy sent off in the extra period, but still managed to hang on for the shoot-out, with Samantha Kerr one of two players who missed their spot-kicks.

Said Milicic: "They really did things the hard way and, in the end, we couldn't climb the final hurdle. Once we lost a player, it became difficult.

"It was a pretty even game, but I'm disappointed with the result."

Meanwhile, Germany captain Alexandra Popp hailed a "perfect day" after the 2003 and 2007 winners eased to a 3-0 victory over Nigeria in Grenoble.

Popp, 28, marked her 100th cap by heading in the opener before Sara Daebritz converted a penalty awarded by the VAR and Lea Schueller sealed victory.