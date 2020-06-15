Norwich City confirm Covid-19 case
Norwich City confirmed one of their players had tested positive for Covid-19, one of two positive results in the latest round of testing ahead of the English Premier League's restart on Thursday morning (Singapore time).
The league said on Saturday that two people from different clubs had tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample of 1,200 individuals.
Tottenham Hotspur, who played a friendly against Norwich last Friday, said none of their players were positive. - REUTERS
