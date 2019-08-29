Norwich City, Crystal Palace out of League Cup

English Premier League sides Norwich City and Crystal Palace bowed out of the League Cup after they were beaten by fourth-tier teams Crawley Town and Colchester United respectively yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Democratic Republic of Congo-born Beryly Lubala scored Crawley's goal - his fifth of the season - in their 1-0 win over a second-string Norwich for the victors' first win over a top-tier side.

Colchester progressed on penalties after they had held Palace to a scoreless draw after 90 minutes - Noah Chilvers converting the decisive penalty.

It was Colchester's first win over top-flight opposition in the League Cup since 1979.

Watford eased a little bit of the pressure on under-fire boss Javi Gracia by securing their first win of the season, beating Coventry 3-0. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Newport 0 West Ham 2, Crewe 1 Aston Villa 6, Bristol Rovers 1 Brighton 2