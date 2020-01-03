Football

Norwich City frustrated by Crystal Palace's late goal

Match Report
Jan 03, 2020 06:00 am

An 85th-minute Connor Wickham goal, allowed by a VAR (video assistant referee) review, earned Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at bottom club Norwich City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

On a day when fellow strugglers Aston Villa, West Ham United, Watford and Southampton all enjoyed wins, dropping two points was a bitter start to the year for promoted Norwich.

Daniel Farke's side, who went ahead through a fourth-minute goal by Todd Cantwell, are rock bottom on 14 points, seven points adrift of 17th-placed Villa.

Palace are ninth on 28 points. - REUTERS

