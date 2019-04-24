Norwich set for EPL promotion
Norwich City all but confirmed their promotion to the English Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Stoke Cityon Monday night.
The Championship leaders, who sit six points above third-placed Leeds United on 88 points, have a plus-10 goal difference on Marcelo Bielsa's side with just two games remaining.
A second consecutive defeat for Leeds, who lost 2-0 to Brentford, has sent them into the play-off spots.
Second-placed Sheffield United, who won 3-0 at Hull City, have a three-point advantage over Leeds. - REUTERS
Atalanta in race for top-four spot
Atalanta thrust their way back into the race for Champions League places with a late fightback to win 2-1 away to Napoli in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The visitors survived a barrage and then struck late to make the most of the slips by the two Milan clubs, who both drew on Saturday.
The victory lifts Atalanta onto 56 points, level with AC Milan who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.
The home loss at a less-than-full Stadio San Paolo followed Napoli's tame submission to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Europa League last Thursday. - AFP
