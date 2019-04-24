Norwich set for EPL promotion

Norwich City all but confirmed their promotion to the English Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Stoke Cityon Monday night.

The Championship leaders, who sit six points above third-placed Leeds United on 88 points, have a plus-10 goal difference on Marcelo Bielsa's side with just two games remaining.

A second consecutive defeat for Leeds, who lost 2-0 to Brentford, has sent them into the play-off spots.