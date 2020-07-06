Not the end of the world if Spurs do not secure top-6 finish: Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said it would not be the end of the world if his side failed to finish in the top six of the English Premier League.

Tottenham are 10th in the table, seven points behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) clash with Everton.

"If that doesn't happen it's not the end of the world, it's probably the beginning of a new world," Mourinho said at a virtual press conference.

"If that happens, we have to look at it not smiling but with optimism and with a professional profile of next season has to be different."

Mourinho said his team were hurting after their 3-1 defeat by Sheffield United last week, and said he was disturbed by it.

"From a desire point of view, they put more than us," he said.

"That's something that disturbs me... the last thing in football is when you have the feeling you could, you should do more."