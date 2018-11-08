Not enough fingers to count our mistakes: Klopp

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have lost their last two Champions League matches.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp offered a blunt assessment of his team after their shock 2-0 Champions League Group C defeat by Red Star Belgrade at the Rajko Mitic Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Two first-half goals from Milan Pavkov saw Liverpool lose 2-0 in Serbia.

The Reds are now tied with Napoli at the top of Group C on six points after four games, with matches against the Italian side and Paris Saint-Germain to come.

When asked where the Reds went wrong, Klopp said he "only has 10 fingers" to count the areas where his team fell short.

Klopp added: "We had the first big chance with Daniel (Sturridge), a very big one. Each goal in a game like this leads the game in a specific direction.

"The atmosphere, noise-wise, was not a problem for us, but after the second goal they could smell it.

"We made it too easy for them. They deserved it with the passion they showed...

"I saw, unfortunately, a few games like this already and it's really difficult to find your mojo back."

However, he defended his decision to rotate his squad and start fringe players like Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Sturridge. Said Klopp: "I think it made sense to make a few changes, a few we had to make and a few we wanted to.

"I do not say it is serious, we lost two times (in a row), but of course, we have to make sure that it will not happen again.

"Otherwise, it will be difficult, because the next game is already an away game again, and then a tough home game."

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness, however, blamed Klopp for his squad rotation, saying he should have started Roberto Firmino or Joe Gomez.

When asked where it went wrong for his former club, he told Virgin Media One: "I think not starting with Firmino or Joe Gomez. The fact they were on the bench and came on half-time suggests they were fine, so it wasn't them carrying something.

"I think the message it sends to the rest of the players was: 'You won 4-0 last time, we'll be fine again tonight'.

"I'm of the belief you start with your strongest team, get the game won and then get off the players you want to rest...

"They're not at the level they were at last year."

Former Marseille and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino, meanwhile, blamed the defeat on Klopp's lack of a Plan B.

He told talkSPORT: "The difference between Liverpool and Tottenham (Hotspur) last night (in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven) was that Spurs could go long.

"They went direct, they brought on (Fernando) Llorente alongside (Harry) Kane and they scored both of their goals from balls which they put into an area where they can cause havoc.

"Tottenham have that, but Liverpool don't.

"Juergen Klopp chooses not to play that way, he wants to stick to playing in the way he thinks they're best at, which is his right.

"But Spurs did have a little bit of a different dimension when they were chasing the game, and Liverpool didn't have that."