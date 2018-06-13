Not golden generation but we're united: Kane

Britain's Prince William (right) speaks to England captain Harry Kane as he visits the team while they prepare for the World Cup.

Captain Harry Kane says England's bid to end their World Cup drought stretching back over half a century will not be undone by a divided squad.

The striker, 24, said there were no cliques within the squad that flew to Russia yesterday seeking to emulate their 1966 predecessors.

Both Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard claimed the reason they and the others who made up the so-called golden generation fell short at successive finals was they could not shake off their different club rivalries when they joined up with their England teammates.

Kane, though, told reporters this is not the case with the group under Gareth Southgate - as many have played with one another at Under-21 level.

"It's not something we've had to deal with really - we all get on very well and have come through the ranks together," said Kane. "We definitely don't have that divide in the team any more."

Kane also took issue with Ferdinand, who told The Times his priority had been winning trophies with Manchester United.

"It's the one competition that everybody dreams of winning. That's No. 1. I'd be surprised if the majority of players did not say the World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world.

"I'd love to win everything with Tottenham, but for me personally the World Cup outweighs them all."

Kane, who says his mum cried when he was handed the captaincy by Southgate, does not expect a repeat of the woeful Euro 2016 campaign which saw them beaten by minnows Iceland in the last 16 and cost then-manager Roy Hodgson his job.

"I'm confident it won't happen (again) - I won't say 100 per cent because you never know in football - but in this team we wear our heart on our sleeve.

"We're proud to be here, we will work hard, be energetic. First and foremost, we will run around and do that aspect of the game. We have a lot of attacking flair that can do some damage."

Southgate, who missed a penalty in the shoot-out loss to Germany in the Euro 96 semi-finals in England, did not wish to heighten expectations which have so often been a crushing burden for the national side.

"We hope we can send people to work the following day having enjoyed our matches, I know what those tournament experiences can be like and we desperately want to bring that," said Southgate, whose side have warmed up with wins over Nigeria and Costa Rica.