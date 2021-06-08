Now or never for Belgium's golden generation: Mourinho

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho said Euro 2020 represents a "now or never" juncture for Belgium's golden generation to win silverware.

He told talkSPORT: "As a team, they work together for many years. They are a generation with a lot of experience. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. That means a lot.

"I think it's now or never for them because lots of the players are reaching this perfect age to make it. But I think it's now or never, they can do it."

The Red Devils ended their preparation for the tournament with a 1-0 win over World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia at the King Baudouin Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to Romelu Lukaku's 60th goal in 93 caps.

He said: "This result gives us a great feeling. Now it's just a matter of getting a bit sharper and getting the other players 100 per cent ready."

Belgium kick off their Group B campaign on Sunday morning against Russia. Denmark and Finland round off the group.