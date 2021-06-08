Now or never for Belgium's golden generation: Mourinho
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho said Euro 2020 represents a "now or never" juncture for Belgium's golden generation to win silverware.
He told talkSPORT: "As a team, they work together for many years. They are a generation with a lot of experience. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. That means a lot.
"I think it's now or never for them because lots of the players are reaching this perfect age to make it. But I think it's now or never, they can do it."
The Red Devils ended their preparation for the tournament with a 1-0 win over World Cup 2018 finalists Croatia at the King Baudouin Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time), thanks to Romelu Lukaku's 60th goal in 93 caps.
He said: "This result gives us a great feeling. Now it's just a matter of getting a bit sharper and getting the other players 100 per cent ready."
Belgium kick off their Group B campaign on Sunday morning against Russia. Denmark and Finland round off the group.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now