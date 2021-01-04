Football

Nuno Espirito Santo annoyed after blowing two-goal lead

Nuno Espirito Santo. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan 04, 2021 06:00 am

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo was left frustrated after his side let slip a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time) and said his players paid the price for lack of game management.

Aaron Connolly gave Brighton an early lead but Romain Saiss levelled with a header before Dan Burn scored an own goal and Ruben Neves converted a penalty to put Wolves in command by half-time.

But Neal Maupay's penalty straight after the interval gave Brighton hope and captain Lewis Dunk equalised in the 70th minute to help Graham Potter's side snatch a point.

"It was mistakes. After a fantastic first half, from the first minute of the second half there's no explanation," Nuno told reporters after the game.

"The first half, every time we attacked, we were dangerous. I felt the game was in our control. It's just a question of sticking together and I think the team has the ability to do much better.

"We have to be more responsible. There's no excuse. As a team, we should have performed better. We give credit to Brighton but I felt it was more about us than our opponent."

With Raul Jimenez sidelined for the foreseeable future after fracturing his skull, Nuno is keen for a new striker in the January transfer window. - REUTERS

