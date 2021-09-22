Nuno urges Kane to put summer blues behind him

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants his star striker Harry Kane to forget about his summer disappointment as the England captain goes through a slump in form.

Spurs, who started the season with three straight wins in the English Premier League, have suffered back-to-back 3-0 league defeats after this month's international break.

Of particular concern is Kane's form.

LEAGUE CUP, THIRD ROUND WOLVES TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The 28-year-old striker, whose summer move to Manchester City did not materialise, has failed to score in his first four EPL appearances of the season for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

Ahead of their League Cup third-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow morning (Singapore time), Nuno has called on Kane to look forward.

When asked if Kane is disappointed over what transpired in the summer, Nuno said: "That's the past. Nothing that we can say or do now or in the future will change the past.

FOCUS

"What we have to do with the past is put it behind our heads and focus in the present."

Kane had another disastrous outing in last Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Chelsea, during which he was deployed on the left side of Spurs' attack.

Asked if Kane was trying to do too much, Nuno said that the solution lies within the team.

"We have to find the process inside of the team. It's all the players. All the players. We have to tell them and find solutions and find the best way.

"Previous game, Harry started on the left, really high and things went good. Unfortunately, we were not able to score.

"We had chances to do so. The way we are working is to find solutions, try to reinvent, recreate situations which can improve our football."

Nuno will be without Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn for the trip to the Molineux, where Spurs won 1-0 in an EPL fixture last month.

The duo might also miss Sunday's North London Derby against Arsenal, who face third-tier AFC Wimbledon in their League Cup third-round game tomorrow morning.