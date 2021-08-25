Odegaard available, Lacazette back for Arsenal
Arsenal's new signing Martin Odegaard is available for the League Cup second-round game at West Bromwich Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time), while forward Alexandre Lacazette has resumed training after his Covid-19 diagnosis, the Gunners said yesterday.
But centre-back Ben White, who contracted the virus before last weekend's 2-0 defeat by Chelsea, is unavailable.
Defenders Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kieran Tierney and forward Gabriel Martinelli are also back in training, but Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah are not yet ready to return. - REUTERS
