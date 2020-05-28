Odion Ighalo close to extending Manchester United stay, says agent

Manchester United received a boost yesterday with Odion Ighalo's agent suggesting the Nigerian is "very close" to extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Ighalo's January loan move from Shanghai Shenhua is due to expire on Sunday with the Chinese Super League (CSL) club wanting him back for the start of the new season, likely next month.

However, the 30-year-old's agent Ladi Salami told FootMercato: "On the one hand, the Super Eagle (Ighalo) feels very good in Manchester and is very close to a salary agreement. Negotiations with the Chinese are ongoing and are going well.

"On the other hand, in view of the latest regulations in force in (China), it is almost impossible to offer such amounts."

Chinese media have reported that overseas-based CSL players may not be able to return to China until October due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, told MUTV: "Hopefully, he (Ighalo) can finish off what he started, hopefully with a trophy for us.

"At the moment, nothing has been agreed... We're just waiting to see."