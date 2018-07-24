Oezil deserves a standing ovation

Oezil arriving at the Shangri-La Hotel with Arsenal yesterday. He may not be the footballer we want right now, but he's certainly the footballer we need.

Even Mesut Oezil probably has no idea how important, bold and profound his words really are.

As Germany's elegant midfielder walks away from international football, he steps towards the right side of history.

His resignation letter should be remembered as the moment an elite footballer stepped from his PR bubble and spoke from the heart.

Oezil is often accused of shirking a tackle, but he'll never do anything braver than this on a football field.

In a sport dominated by spin doctors, he's committed the cardinal sin. He didn't stick to the script. He didn't play the smiling, shirt-signing, anodyne media machine, a manufactured, courteous hybrid between RoboCop and C-3P0.

In the coming days, Oezil and his Arsenal teammates will meet fans, pose for photos with various Singaporean dignitaries and generally be obliging guests ahead of the International Champions Cup.

But, in the meantime, Oezil has thrown out the corporate rulebook to scribble down a few lines of his own, sharing his side of the story. His words. His way.

No middlemen, no sanitised statements, just an honest and occasionally angry reflection of his shocking treatment in recent months.

Oezil blames unfair discrimination for his decision to retire. In May, he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The grandson of Turkish immigrants had always boasted of "two hearts, one German, one Turkish".

But, for the German FA President Reinhard Grindel, right-wing tabloids and an unhealthy number of rabid types, Oezil had one heart too many.

When he won the World Cup in 2014, Oezil was a poster boy for multi-culturalism. He was voted the national team's Player of the Year five times.

He was German when he was winning.

In 2018, he has turned into a scapegoat for an increasingly unpopular immigration policy. With three million people of Turkish descent living in Germany, far-right parties are pushing the ugliest buttons.

Even Die Mannschaft legend Lothar Matthaeus unwisely stoked the flames by claiming that Oezil did "not feel comfortable in the Germany shirt".

And when Oezil posed with Erdogan before the World Cup, he was viewed as an immigrant again in right-wing circles. He lost support.

He was Turkish when he was losing.

Oezil said so himself, nailing the often toxic state of the current global climate with one, damning line.

"I am German when we win but I am an immigrant when we lose."

SPEAKS THE UNSPOKEN

With those words, Oezil speaks the unspoken. He highlights an issue in professional sport that has been swept under the trophy cabinet for decades.

Sprinter Linford Christie was both a British Olympic gold medallist and a Jamaica-born drug cheat.

Greg Rusedski was Britain's great white Wimbledon hope whenever the homegrown Tim Henman wasn't around. Once Henman returned to Centre Circle, Rusedski returned to his Canadian roots.

Closer to home, young footballer Ben Davis is either a Singaporean looking for National Service deferment or a Brit-Thai Eurasian hoping to sign a lucrative English Premier League contract, depending on the writer's point of view.

Nationality, citizenship and one's family history have always been polarising issues in sport. Now they are politicised hand grenades, with invested interests ready to pull the pin to create anxiety and division.

Whatever the thinking behind Oezil's decision to stand beside a Turkish president with a dubious human rights record, he has been brutally kicked around like a political football.

Oezil's real "crime" appears to be his position as a high-profile Muslim footballer and the proud grandson of Turkish immigrants at a time when a number of right-wing leaders are legitimising Islamophobic and xenophobic language.

For men like Oezil, it's open season.

Hate mail and threatening phone calls have become a way of life. Racists feel emboldened. Oezil feels threatened.

He could've followed the safe path taken by others. He could've stayed silent.

But, in these incendiary times, silence is complicity. So Oezil took a stand.

The 29-year-old has risked his relationship with German football fans, his livelihood and even his way of life by refusing to tolerate the intolerant.

He may not be the footballer we want right now, but he's certainly the footballer we need.

His decision to expose the insidious abuse and walk away makes him neither German nor Turkish. It makes him human.

Do remember that when he steps out to face Atletico Madrid on Thursday at the National Stadium.

Don't see a German, a Turk or even a Gunner. See a gifted footballer who could no longer stomach the latent racism that was eating away at his international career.

And give him what he deserves. A standing ovation.