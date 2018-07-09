Oezil should quit Germany, says his father

The father of Mesut Oezil said yesterday that his son should quit Germany's national squad after he was "made the scapegoat" for Die Mannschaft's shock first-round exit from the World Cup.

Oezil, 29, has come in for hefty criticism in Germany after the world champions crashed out in Russia, finishing bottom of their group.

Pressure had already been mounting on the playmaker in the World Cup run-up over a controversial photograph with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was seized on to question his loyalty to Germany.

Last Thursday, Germany's team boss Oliver Bierhoff sparked further outcry over a statement suggesting Oezil, who has Turkish roots, should have been dropped after his failure to publicly clear up the Erdogan meeting. He later apologised.