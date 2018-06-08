Oezil to skip Germany's final tune-up match

Mesut Oezil was still able to sprint in training yesterday, but will not be risked in their final friendly.

Arsenal star Mesut Oezil will miss Germany's final warm-up match tomorrow morning (Singapore time) with a knee injury, but the attacking midfielder's participation in the World Cup is not in danger, according to the German Football Association.

Oezil will sit out the friendly against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen with light bruising to his left knee, but he was able to run in training yesterday.

The 29-year-old, who picked up the injury in Saturday's shock 2-1 defeat by Austria, has not taken part in full training over the last four days at Germany's training camp in Eppan, north Italy.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY GERMANY SAUDI ARABIA

"It's nothing dramatic, we just don't want to take any risk and he was able to sprint in training. I assume he will be okay for the World Cup," said Germany's team manager Oliver Bierhoff.

Oezil, who finished the recent season with a back injury, faces a race to get his knee ready for Germany's first World Cup game against Mexico in Moscow on June 17.

The reigning champions will also meet South Korea and Sweden in Group F.

Germany, who are winless in their last five games, are set to name a strong side against Saudi Arabia.

Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng could play his first game since suffering a groin injury in April, but Bierhoff said that a final decision has not been taken. Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger will step in for Boateng if needed.

With Oezil out, Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler is set to fill the attacking midfield role. World Cup winners Toni Kroos, Mats Hummels and Thomas Mueller are all set to return, having sat out the Austria defeat with Timo Werner as the lone striker.

Having thrown away the lead against Austria, who enjoyed their first victory over their neighbours for 32 years, world champions Germany know they need to produce a good performance in their final game before flying to Russia on Tuesday.

"We've worked through the defeat, taken our mistakes to heart - tomorrow we want to do a much better job," said left-back Jonas Hector.

Germany will have the psychological advantage of going to the World Cup sitting atop the latest Fifa rankings, which were released yesterday.

GERMANS STILL NO. 1

Joachim Loew's men maintained their pole position after the latest round of international fixtures, while the rest of the top seven remained unchanged from last month's rankings - Brazil (2nd), Belgium (3rd), Portugal (4th), Argentina (5th), Switzerland (6th) and France (7th).

Poland's recent form has helped them climb to eighth position at the expense of Spain, who have dropped to 10th, while Uruguay have climbed to 14th.

England and Denmark are joint 12th.

World Cup hosts Russia, who failed to win a match in their last seven outings, slid to 70th and will begin the tournament as the lowest-ranked of the 32 teams.

They will kick off the World Cup with next Thursday's match against Saudi Arabia, who are just three spots above them in 67th. - AFP, REUTERS