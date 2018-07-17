Oezil to travel with the Gunners to S'pore for ICC

Mesut Oezil will travel with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of Singapore, the Gunners' new head coach Unai Emery confirmed yesterday.

Following the shock early exit of Germany from the World Cup, playmaker Oezil has been on holiday and has yet to return to pre-season training, with Emery instead working with those Arsenal players not involved in Russia 2018.

Emery, appointed after Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season, saw his first game in charge of the club end in a relaxed 8-0 win over non-league Boreham Wood on Saturday, with new signings Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi involved.

The Gunners boss confirmed yesterday that, in addition to Oezil, Egypt's Mohamed Elneny and Nigeria's Alex Iwobi, who were also eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage, would play a full part in the Singapore tour, with Arsenal travelling on July 22.