Oezil’s retirement sparks debate

Mesut Oezil's decision to quit playing for Germany unleashed a racism storm in Berlin yesterday, but earned the applause of Ankara with a Turkish minister hailing "a goal against the virus of fascism".

After months of silence over a controversial photograph with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May, which sparked questions about his loyalty to Germany, Oezil erupted yesterday.

The Arsenal star posted a stinging statement taking aim at German Football Association (DFB) bosses, sponsors and the media.

Oezil, a key member of the squad which won the 2014 World Cup, blamed the DFB management, in particular its president Reinhard Grindel, for failing to side with him against his critics.

"In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," Oezil wrote. The DFB has responded to his comments, saying: "We reject the notion that the DFB is associated with racism."

NOT POLITICAL

The 29-year-old said he was true to both his Turkish and German origins and insisted he did not intend to make a political statement by appearing with Erdogan just before the World Cup finals.

"I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish," said Oezil, who was repeatedly singled out for criticism after Germany's woeful performance at the World Cup saw them crash out after the group stages.

Oezil's explosive statement, in three separate postings on Twitter and Instagram, was hailed by Erdogan's government.

"I congratulate Mesut Oezil who by leaving the national team has scored the most beautiful goal against the virus of fascism," Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul wrote on Twitter.

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, meanwhile, said he was happy to hear of the playmaker's retirement.