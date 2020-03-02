Offensive banner interrupts Bayern Munich’s rout of Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich's 6-0 demolition of hosts Hoffenheim on Saturday was interrupted over an offensive banner.

The match was at risk of being cut short in the 77th minute after Bayern fans displayed the banner insulting Hoffenheim investor Dietmar Hopp.

The referee then ordered both teams into the tunnel. After a 20-minute interruption, both sides came back onto the pitch and ran down the clock without playing competitively, ending the game with an ovation for Hopp.