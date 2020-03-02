Offensive banner interrupts Bayern Munich’s rout of Hoffenheim
Bayern Munich's 6-0 demolition of hosts Hoffenheim on Saturday was interrupted over an offensive banner.
The match was at risk of being cut short in the 77th minute after Bayern fans displayed the banner insulting Hoffenheim investor Dietmar Hopp.
The referee then ordered both teams into the tunnel. After a 20-minute interruption, both sides came back onto the pitch and ran down the clock without playing competitively, ending the game with an ovation for Hopp.
With the win, Hansi Flick's side consolidated their position at the top of Bundesliga, three points ahead of RB Leipzig, who drew 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen last night. - AFP
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe shines in 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Dijon
Kylian Mbappe capped a brilliant individual performance by scoring twice and creating another for Mauro Icardi, as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-0 victory over Dijon in their Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The win, achieved without the suspended duo of Neymar and Marco Verratti, and the injured Thiago Silva, took PSG to 68 points from 27 games, restoring their 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.
"They're having a very consistent season with lots of wins and strong performances," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said. - AFP, REUTERS
Novak Djokovic eyes another winning streak
Novak Djokovic set his sights on another marathon run of invincibility after capturing his 79th career title on Saturday.
The world No. 1 claimed the Dubai Championship for the fifth time, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final.
Djokovic, 32, is now on an 18-0 winning run this season, and 21-0 overall since late 2019.
His record is 43 set in 2010 and 2011, with a run of 28 his next best, achieved on two occasions in 2013-14 and 2015.
"This has been one of the best starts of all seasons I've had... I'll try to keep that run going," said Djokovic, whose next assignments are the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now