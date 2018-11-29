Old Trafford has lost its fear factor: Shaw

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has admitted that Old Trafford does not hold the fear factor it once did.

The Theatre of Dreams was viewed as a difficult venue to get a result at during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, but with several teams posting firsts or records at the ground in recent years, that reputation has since faded.

Yesterday morning (Singapore time), United needed an injury-time goal from Marouane Fellaini to beat Champions League Group H minnows Young Boys at the venue.

After qualifying for the Round of 16, Shaw told beIN Sports: "Off the back of the result on the weekend (0-0 draw with Crystal Palace), I think it was always going to be tougher than we expected.

"Some teams used to fear Old Trafford but I think sometimes now people come in and think they can get results.

"Most importantly, that's what we have got to change as a team and as a club - to bring that fear factor back to an Old Trafford that not many fear at the moment."

Despite United needing a late goal to see off the Swiss champions, Phil Jones believes his side should have wrapped up the match by half-time.

The centre-back told beIN Sports: "It was tough.

"We did well in the first half and could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up.

"We are thankful to David de Gea for pulling off a wonderful save, it was not pretty but we got it done."

The Red Devils might have got the job done but United legend Paul Scholes believes their performance was "awful".

He said on BT Sport: "I thought they were awful tonight, second half especially.

"Quality was really lacking in every area of the pitch. I felt really sorry for Young Boys...

"I just think they're (United) a really inconsistent team - you don't know what you're going to get.

'They'll go to Juve, which wasn't a great performance but (they) got the result.

"They can't score at home against the likes of Wolves and Palace and it's at home where scoring goals has been a big problem."