Old Trafford-linked Pochettino sorry to see Mourinho go

Mauricio Pochettino's pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's North London Derby against Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-finals tomorrow morning (Singapore time) inevitably became sidelined by questions about his future.

The Argentinian is the bookmakers' hot favourite to take over at Old Trafford following Jose Mourinho's sacking yesterday and former United stalwart Gary Neville added credence to the speculation, saying he would be perfect for the job.

Neville said on Sky Sports: "I said last season that the next manager of Man United should be Pochettino.

"If I look at the values of United, you look at Pochettino's belief in young players at Southampton and with Tottenham Hotspur.

"You look at his performance levels and style of play, the way in which he carries himself at all times - publicly and in private - I have been fortunate enough to spend two or three days at Tottenham's training ground.

"And for me, he just feels like the most ideal candidate...

"My view is they need someone who meets the three key principles of that football club - the promotion of youth, entertaining football and to win football matches."

Pochettino, however, refused to entertain speculation, saying it was "not my business what has happened in another club".

He said: "After nearly five years, there are a lot of rumours about my position as manager at Tottenham.

"I cannot answer this type of question because rumours happen. I want to deliver my best at this football club.

"First of all I want to send my best wishes to him (Mourinho).

"I feel so sorry.

"I have a very good relationship with Jose, he is a good friend. It is sad news.

"It is not my business what has happened in another club. I send my best wishes to Jose."