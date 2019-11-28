Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Astana game a great opportunity for young guns

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Manchester United's visit to Astana as a great opportunity for his young players.

The Red Devils have already sealed their spot in the Europa League knockout stage and the Norwegian brought an inexperienced young side to Kazakhstan, including 10 players who have yet to make their first-team bow for the club.

Solskjaer confirmed that at least three of them - right-back Ethan Laird, centre-back Di'Shon Bernard and midfielder Dylan Levitt - are set to start the Group L clash tonight.

Said Solskjaer: "This is going to be an even, tight game.

"We have some young players. If they're going to learn to play these games, it's a great start for them.

"Not expecting them to dominate, but we should compete and challenge.

"If we went with every first-team player, then maybe we have a better chance to win the game. But this is the right decision and it's going to be a great game of football."

Also in the running for his debut is 19-year-old central defender Max Taylor, who makes the squad just 12 months after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

Solskjaer also confirmed that 36-year-old back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant will start his first match this season.