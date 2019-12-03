Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: EPL table not a concern for us as it’s tight

Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa yesterday morning (Singapore time) left them ninth in the English Premier League, and 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not overly concerned about their current position.

United recovered from Jack Grealish's 11th-minute opener to move in front courtesy of an own goal by Tom Heaton and a header from Victor Lindelof, only to be pegged back by a Tyrone Mings volley.

Solskjaer, whose side would have moved into fifth had they won, said he wouldn't have had to address United's league position had they scored another goal to earn a victory.

He added: "The league table at this point is not the biggest concern because it is so tight.

"So far, we've had the lead in so many games and we haven't been able to win those games - six or seven times, I'm sure - and we should be better at turning those games into wins.

"There are loads of evidence that these boys are closer to winning games than losing, and tipping the margins in our favour."

However, former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley feels United should cut their losses and be rid of Solskjaer, who now has a win percentage of 27.3 in the EPL since becoming permanent boss in March.

"United should get an agreement with (ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss) Mauricio Pochettino," Burley told ESPN.

"The longer United sit on their hands... the managers who are free - Pochettino and (Massimiliano) Allegri - they're going to waltz into other big jobs.

"There are lots of deficiencies at United. You've got the chief executive, the ownership, the football department, the playing staff and the manager."

Meanwhile, former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas slammed Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial for their lack of firepower going forward against Villa.

"There was a complete lack of movement in United, everyone was just stale and stuck in their positions, they were really sloppy in that final third," he told BBC's Match of the Day.

"You have the three guys you want to score goals - Rashford, Lingard and Martial - nowhere near the six-yard box. It was just stale and there was no direction to what they were doing today."

United, who have taken just 18 points from 14 EPL games, host fifth-placed Tottenham on Thursday morning (Singapore time).