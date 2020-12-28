Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to let Bruno Fernandes take risks

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Bruno Fernandes frustrates him at times by trying a difficult pass when an easy option is available, but says the midfielder must be allowed to take risks if he is going to influence the game.

United drew 2-2 at Leicester City in the English Premier League last Saturday and Fernandes was involved in both United goals, as well as one of Leicester's.

He slipped in Marcus Rashford for the opener in the 23rd minute at the King Power Stadium, but gave the ball away cheaply in the build-up to Harvey Barnes' equaliser.

The Portuguese international made amends by scoring in the 79th minute, but Leicester grabbed a point thanks to Axel Tuanzebe's late own goal, which denied United the chance to go second behind Liverpool.

Solskjaer said Fernandes was "a player who impacts results".

"He creates chances, scores goals, takes risks - which any United player should be allowed to do and be brave enough to do," he said.

"He's definitely a brave boy. He sees the pass.

"Sometimes I might tear my hair out and say that there's an easier pass... but you can't take that away from Bruno.

"You want him to be the X-factor who has players ahead of him making runs, so I'm pleased with his influence this season and this year...

"We all have a role to play, he's playing his role to the best of his ability."