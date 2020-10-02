Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises versatile Donny van de Beek

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Donny van de Beek's versatility after their 3-0 League Cup fourth-round away win at Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He said: "I think he can play loads of different positions, which sometimes is a strength for a player.

"I remember myself, sometimes right wing, left wing, centre forward, (No.) 10 and Donny, I think, is one of those that the coach would always love to have in (his) squad.

"He's a different type of left-sided player compared to Dan James and Marcus Rashford, of course. But coming inside there, finding good pockets, making good runs - yeah,why not."

