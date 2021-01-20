Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rubbishes talk that Bruno Fernandes needs a rest

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed suggestions that Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes needs a rest.

The English Premier League's Player of the Month for December has bagged 27 goals and provided 17 assists in 49 starts since his arrival at Old Trafford last January, but has not been on the scoresheet since New Year's Day.

Solskjaer, whose side top the table going into the midweek round of games, told reporters the midfielder's form was no cause for concern, however.

"He's not tired. No chance," said the Norwegian ahead of their game at Fulham tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"He's one of the players who runs and covers the ground in every single game. He's very good at recovery, very good at recharging his batteries.

"Since he came in, he's been absolutely immense. No, he's not tired. If I ask him, there's absolutely no chance he'll say he's tired."

Solskjaer said 18-year-old Amad Diallo, who arrived from Serie A side Atalanta this month and has made a "big difference in training", could feature in the next four or five weeks.

"He'll need some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle of the physical part of the EPL. I can't see it being too long until he's in the squad," he said.

Solskjaer added that defenders Brandon Williams and Phil Jones were the only injury concerns for the game at Fulham, where United could equal a club record of 17 away games unbeaten in the EPL.