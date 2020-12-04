Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rues Man United's poor finishing against PSG

Manchester United's Anthony Martial (right) rueing his missed chance against PSG during their Champions League match.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed the lack of clinical finishing from his strikers for their 3-1 Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Neymar struck twice for PSG while United wasted several chances at 1-1, after Marcus Rashford's first-half equaliser.

"With a bit more clinical finishing, we should have finished the game. They were there for the taking," Solskjaer said.

"We had some big chances. The difference when you get to the big games is the clinical moments."

But Solskjaer was also criticised for not replacing Fred, who was lucky to escape a red card before half-time, but was sent off in the 70th minute.

The Brazilian midfielder was shown only a yellow card by Italian referee Daniele Orsato in the 24th minute, after a headbutt on Leandro Paredes was reviewed.

"Fred shouldn't put his head towards him, it's either nothing or a red card, he's a bit lucky to stay on," conceded Solskjaer, who admitted to considering a change at half-time. "We spoke about staying calm, staying on your feet and the second one is nowhere near a yellow card."

The visitors went in front after just six minutes when Neymar pounced on Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot to drill low past David de Gea.

PROFLIGACY

Eight minutes after Fred was shown only a yellow card for his headbutt, United equalised when Rashford's shot deflected off Danilo to wrong-foot PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

But United's profligacy then cost them.

Anthony Martial somehow blazed over with the goal at his mercy after brilliant work from Rashford and Edinson Cavani.

Cavani was next to go close with a delicate chip over Navas that came back off the crossbar before Marquinhos' block denied Martial again.

Fred was then dismissed after a foul on ex-United midfielder Ander Herrera as things fell to pieces for the hosts.

PSG regained the lead when, off a corner, the ball broke for Marquinhos to prod home from close range, before Neymar rolled home Rafinha's cut-back in stoppage time.

PSG, United and Leipzig are all tied on nine points at the top of Group H with one game to go. But the French champions are in the driver's seat as they host eliminated Istanbul Basaksehir, while United need a point when they visit Leipzig.

"Winning at Old Trafford is one of the biggest challenges in the world," said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel. "We have taken a big step, a very hard one, but we still have to take the last step."