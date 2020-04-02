Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests couple’s training for his players

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that his players try to get their partners to help them keep their skills sharp during their home training sessions.

The English Premier League has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus and will not resume until April 30, at the earliest.

With Britain on lockdown, players have been given training regimes to follow from home.

Solskjaer told United's website: "I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start.

"But it's such an unknown and we don't really have an idea and are not 100 per cent about when we'll start...

"The players have got individual programmes and they've got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks.

"I've been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement.

"Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in."