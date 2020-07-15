Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We got what we deserved against Southampton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side did not deserve all three points after a stoppage-time equaliser from Michael Obafemi gave Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

United had been 2-1 up after goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in response to Stuart Armstrong's early opener for the visitors.

Instead of moving into third place, United stay fifth in the English Premier League and face a real fight to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

"You think you have three points in the bag but we probably didn't deserve three points today," the Norwegian said.

"Southampton are a good team, they run and run and chase. We never got into our rhythm today. We played some fantastic football at times. The two goals we scored were very, very good...

"It was the worst time to concede a goal but it happens in football. We have won so many games in that way. It is all part of the learning for this team."

United went with the same starting XI for the fifth straight league game, the first time they have done so since 1993, but Solskjaer did not feel his side had suffered from fatigue.

He said: "I don't think tiredness was the case. It was just one of those days we did not take our chances and they took theirs."

Saints legend Matt Le Tissier, meanwhile, felt United were punished for being too negative.

He said on Sky Sports: "I thought they sat back a little bit at 2-1. The Manchester United of years gone by would have really gone for the kill at 2-1.

"You have to give credit to Southampton, but United teams of the past wouldn't have let them come at you."