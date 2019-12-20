Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We need different tactics to beat City in semis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterminded Manchester United's 2-1 league win at neighbours City earlier this month, but he says they will have to produce something different if they are to get the better of them again in the League Cup semi-finals.

United's superb counter-attacking display left City's English Premier League title defence in tatters on Dec 7.

The Norwegian expects Pep Guardiola's side to be a different proposition when they meet in next month's two-legged semi-finals.

United powered past fourth-tier Colchester United 3-0 in the quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time), with goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and an own-goal by Ryan Jackson.

Holders City stayed on course to lift the trophy for a third straight season after overcoming third-tier Oxford United 3-1.

"You won't beat City twice or thrice in a row with the same tactics, so we'll have to do something better than the last time because I'm sure Pep will have his team fired up," Solskjaer said.

STERLING BRACE

City, who made eight changes to the team that beat Arsenal on Sunday, took the lead through Joao Cancelo's deflected effort in the 22nd minute. They were caught napping, however, when Matty Taylor rammed home an equaliser 22 seconds into the second half.

Raheem Sterling restored City's lead in the 50th minute, touching in Angelino's cross, before substitute Gabriel Jesus broke clear and squared for Sterling to seal it in the 70th minute.

The other semi-final will see Aston Villa taking on Leicester City, who survived a second-half fightback from Everton to secure their place in the last four. They won 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.