Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Win over Brighton our best showing this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Manchester United's 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, as their best performance of the season, as his side notched their fifth victory in six games.

United's win, which took them to within a point of the top five of the English Premier League, came courtesy of strikes from Andreas Pereira and Marcus Rashford and a Davy Propper own goal.

The win at Old Trafford was all the more impressive, given that Solskjaer fielded the youngest starting line-up seen in the EPL this season - with an average age of 23 years and 350 days, reported AFP.

"I think it was our best performance of the season. How that didn't end up five, six, seven, we don't know, the players don't know," said a delighted Solskjaer.

"It was exhilarating, entertaining and great to see that they enjoyed themselves.

"Since the last international break, we have had five wins and we've had a lot of answers to what we're trying to do.

"If they don't get confidence from this, I don't know what to tell them."

Winger Daniel James, meanwhile, said the Red Devils must believe they can beat any team.

He said: "We have a lot of games when we get back, several cups and obviously the Premier League, but we've just got to take every game in our stride and believe we can win every game because we've got the ability to do so."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported yesterday that several United players have organised a training camp in Dubai with two Red Devils coaches during the international break.

Solskjaer had given players not called up for international duty some time off.