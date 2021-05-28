Ole rues fine margins as Man United’s trophyless run continues

Manchester United's gut-wrenching 11-10 defeat on penalties by Villarreal in the Europa League final re-emphasised the magnitude of the rebuilding task for coach and club hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Exactly 22 years to the day since the Norwegian struck his famous winner for United in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, he was made to swallow a bitter pill yesterday morning (Singapore time), as his side lost a match where they lacked bite despite dominating.

David de Gea bowed his head after missing the decisive spot-kick, having seen the first 21 successfully converted, but Solskjaer's refusal to make a change until the 100th minute suggested little faith in a bench that included his injured captain Harry Maguire.

After steering United to successive top-three finishes in the English Premier League for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as champion in 2013, Solskjaer had earmarked the final in Gdansk, Poland, as the "stepping stone for something better to come".

"It's not a successful season and those are the fine margins in football. Sometimes, one kick can define a season as successful or a good one, and it can define it as not one," said Solskjaer.

"Trophies matter and that's what matters at this club."

The 11-10 loss on penalties came after a 1-1 draw following extra time. United striker Edinson Cavani had struck in the second half to cancel out Gerard Moreno's first-half opener.

The defeat extended United's four-year run without a trophy - the club's longest since the 1980s in the early days of the Ferguson era.

Speaking on BT Sport, former United captain Rio Ferdinand called it a failure.

"This was an opportunity to form part of a winning culture at the football club and that was the acid test tonight and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team failed. You have to put it bluntly and that's a fact."

Solskjaer insisted that they need two or three players to strengthen the squad, so that they can improve further.

He can take inspiration from Villarreal coach Unai Emery, who led Arsenal to the 2019 Europa League final, where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea.