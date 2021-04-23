Ole tries to placate United fans who block off Carrington entrances

Manchester United fans breached security at their club's training ground yesterday, as they protested against the Glazer family for the owners' role in the failed European Super League (ESL) bid.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as fellow staff Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher and midfielder Nemanja Matic, spoke to the 20-odd supporters after they blocked both entrances to the Carrington headquarters.

United fanzine Red Issue tweeted that Solskjaer was unable to placate the fans as they accused him of being silent about the Glazers.

When he defended United's owners, he was told that they only loved the money they extract from the club, adding that they were not interested in a history lesson from Solskjaer.

The protesters unfurled banners that read "51% MUFC 20", "We decide when you play" and "Glazer out". The 51 per cent is a reference to fans holding the majority of voting rights at a club, which is commonplace in German football.

They posed for photos outside the entrance to the main building and on the first-team training pitch.

A United statement said: "At approximately 9am this morning, a group gained access to the club training ground.

"The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."

United have been under the American family's ownership since they completed their controversial takeover in 2005.

The Glazers have never been liked by United fans but their reputation sank to a new low after their leading role in attempting to launch the ESL.

United co-chairman Joel Glazer was named vice-chairman of the despised breakaway competition, which collapsed on Tuesday when all six English Premier League clubs involved were forced to withdraw due to the furious public backlash.

In the fallout, United announced executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would leave by the end of the year, while Glazer admitted "we got it wrong" in an open letter to fans on Wednesday.

Glazer has not attended a United game in over two years and his apology speech marked his first communication with supporters in almost 16 years.