Ole’s planning for next season: Shearer

Manchester United mascot Fred the Red, like the Red Devils faithful, has embraced caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left).

Former England striker Alan Shearer said Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is certain to become Jose Mourinho's permanent successor and suggested he is already planning for next season.

The English Premier League's all-time top scorer made the comments after Solskjaer registered his 13th victory in 16 matches with a 3-2 triumph over Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It was a last-gasp win reminiscent of the Sir Alex Ferguson era as United fought back from a goal behind after Yan Valery's wonder strike on 26 minutes.

Andreas Pereira and Romelu Lukaku found the net in the second half to put United ahead but a 75th-minute James Ward-Prowse free-kick levelled the tie before Lukaku scored his second, and the winner, two minutes from time.

Solskjaer has tasted defeat only once - against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League - since arriving back in Manchester last December and has dragged United to fourth in the EPL.

Shearer said on the BBC: "What a job Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing. Manchester United were 11 points off the top four when he took over and they've made that up.

"It doesn't matter whether he gets the job next week or at the end of the season - he's getting it. Decisions are being made now behind the scenes for pre-season, players coming in and players going out. He's making those decisions."

Former United midfielder Paul Ince has famously said himself or Steve Bruce could also have turned United around after the struggles at the tail end of Mourinho's tenure.

Former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand rebutted that claim, adding that United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has no choice but to give Solskjaer the job.

He said on BT Sport: "I don't agree with that (Ince), because one of the most decorated managers of our generation, Jose Mourinho, failed.

"He couldn't lift the place, couldn't lift the players.

"Louis van Gaal, one of the most experienced managers on the circuit, couldn't do it. David Moyes, a fully fledged Premier League manager, couldn't do it.

"To change the mentality, the dynamics and ambience of the changing room isn't an easy thing to do...

"Ed Woodward can't do anything else but take him on.

"Ole has put himself in a position where he can't be told 'No'. He has forced Ed Woodward's hand.

"At the time, he probably went in and thought, 'I'm going to get Solskjaer as a stop-gap'. And, to be honest, I was thinking the same."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has set his sights on overturning PSG's 2-0 advantage in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 clash in Paris on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

He said: "The dressing room was bouncing, they were happy, looking forward to Wednesday.

"We're playing against one of the best teams in Europe with some absolute quality players but who knows? This has happened before, so many great comebacks.

"We're confident away from home and if we're in the game with 20 or 30 minutes to go, who knows?"