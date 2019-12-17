Oman fire Dutch football coach Erwin Koeman
Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the country's football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup.
Oman went into the competition as defending champions, having won the keenly contested regional title two years ago under Koeman's late compatriot Pim Verbeek.
But Koeman, who replaced Verbeek at the helm earlier this year, was unable to lead his team into the knockout rounds, missing out on a place in the semi-finals on goal difference . - REUTERS
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sets up Real Madrid's late equaliser
Real Madrid snatched a 1-1 draw at Valencia in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time) - thanks to a Karim Benzema strike aided by a header from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Courtois rushed upfield for Toni Kroos' last-gasp corner, met the delivery with a powerful header that his opposite number Jaume Domenech could only parry and then saw Benzema steer the ball home.
Real are level on 35 points with leaders Barcelona, before visiting them in the Clasico on Thursday morning (Singapore time). - AFP
PSG’s terrific trio score again in win over St-Etienne
Paris St Germain's serial scorers Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Neymar were at it again as the Ligue 1 leaders increased their lead to seven points with a 4-0 win at St-Etienne yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Neymar struck early before Mbappe netted either side of the break and Icardi also scored to lift PSG to 42 points from 17 games.
St-Etienne had Jean-Eudes Aholou sent off midway through the first half.
Neymar, who set up Mbappe for his eighth and ninth league goals of the season, missed a penalty just after the hour. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now