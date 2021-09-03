Football

Oman upset Japan

Sep 03, 2021 06:00 am

Oman stunned Japan 1-0 in the opening game of Asia's final World Cup qualifying round last night, thanks to Issam Al Sabhi's 88th-minute goal.

Japan sent on young stars Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan in the second half at a rainy Panasonic Stadium in Osaka, but Oman's changes sealed the Group B tie as Al Sabhi scored four minutes after coming on.

In a Group A match in Seoul, Iraq held Son Heung-min's South Korea to a 0-0 draw.

Both groups comprise six teams each, with the top two advancing to Qatar 2022, and the third-placed sides facing off for a chance to enter the intercontinental play-off. - AFP

