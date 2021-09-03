Oman upset Japan

Oman stunned Japan 1-0 in the opening game of Asia's final World Cup qualifying round last night, thanks to Issam Al Sabhi's 88th-minute goal.

Japan sent on young stars Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan in the second half at a rainy Panasonic Stadium in Osaka, but Oman's changes sealed the Group B tie as Al Sabhi scored four minutes after coming on.

In a Group A match in Seoul, Iraq held Son Heung-min's South Korea to a 0-0 draw.