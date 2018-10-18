One of the ‘most fun’ defeats: Kroos

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos' early opener could not save his team from defeat by France.

Toni Kroos put an odd spin on things after Germany set a new record for most losses in a calendar year following a 2-1 Nations League A Group 1 defeat by France yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The loss to the World Cup champions was Germany's sixth this year, after defeats by Brazil, Austria, Mexico, South Korea and Holland.

During that period, the 2014 world champions kept only one clean sheet in 11 matches.

Die Mannschaft have failed to win their last four competitive games for the first time in almost 20 years.

Things didn't look that bleak in the first half at the Stade de France yesterday, with Kroos' 14th-minute penalty a fair reflection after Germany had the better of the first 45 minutes.

However, Les Bleus produced an improved display after the break, as Antoine Griezmann's double gave them a come-from-behind win.

Said Kroos: "On the pitch, it was one of the defeats that was the most fun because the ball was moving well in our team.

"After some days when we were bashed a lot, we managed to get up again and show the performance we had hoped for.

"Of course, I am disappointed. Especially when you dictate the game, when a lot of things are working as planned.

"Right now, there are no presents for us."

His coach Joachim Loew believes Griezmann's 80th-minute winner from the penalty spot was a gift for Les Bleus.

Referee Milorad Mazic pointed to the spot after Mats Hummels was adjudged to have fouled Blaise Matuidi.

Loew told German broadcaster ARD: "It was not a penalty. Mats does not touch him. Matuidi steps on his foot.

"We were absolutely on a par with the world champions, but we had to score a second goal in the first half.

"Unfortunately, we were not rewarded for a good game. If we were a bit smarter, then we would've scored the second goal and won."

German football association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel seemed to concur, telling the DFB's website: "It was a very good team performance. You can accept conceding a goal like the (first) one Griezmann scored tonight, but of course conceding a penalty is bitter. "

Meanwhile, Germany players Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry felt that their team controlled the game.

Die Mannschaft captain Neuer told DFB's website: "The defeat feels bad. Especially after leading 1-0 and having everything under control.

"You saw the effort today, but we didn't back it up with a second goal. Jogi and the team had a clear plan and we actually stuck to it today. The result doesn't reflect the run of play."

Gnabry added: "I don't think we were worse than France. We controlled the game well.

"It was difficult at the back. If we had made better use of our counters, we could have even been 2-0 up."

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, however, believes Germany are missing retired playmaker Mesut Oezil.

He told the Bild newspaper: "I think Germany needs Oezil and I hope Loew can convince him to come back.

"Oezil is a super football player and was not the worst (player) at the World Cup.

"I did not love it that he withdrew from the Germany team (because) the Germans respect what he achieved."