This one is for you, Sir Alex: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined up with his Portugal teammates on Monday, ahead of next month's fixtures, after agreeing to rejoin Manchester United on a two-year deal for 15 million euros (S$23.8m) up front with 8m euros in add-ons.

Said the 36-year-old: "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart... I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium."

In reference to his former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who reportedly contacted the Portuguese when he appeared on the verge of signing for Manchester City, Ronaldo signed off a message on Instagram with: "PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you".

Last Friday, United announced they had agreed a deal to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Juventus.

Ronaldo can break former Iran forward Ali Daei's international scoring record of 109 with a goal in World Cup qualifiers against the Ireland tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and Azerbaijan next Tuesday, either side of Saturday's friendly with Qatar.

"We will do all we possibly can so that he can beat the record," Portugal midfielder Goncalo Guedes told reporters on Monday.

United's main man in the last two seasons has been another Portugal international in Bruno Fernandes, and ex-Red Devil Rio Ferdinand believes they can co-exist.

He said on his YouTube channel: "I think Bruno gives up penalties but doesn't relinquish free-kicks and corners.

"The free-kicks around the box, he's going to be on them I think. I think his record demands that he should do that.

"He (Ronaldo) takes the penalties, 100 per cent."