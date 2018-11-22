O’Neill, Keane quit after Ireland’s poor run

Ireland have parted company with manager Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane after a run of six matches without a victory, the country's Football Association (FAI) said yesterday.

Their last game in charge was a turgid 0-0 draw with Denmark in Nations League B, Group 4 on Monday.

FAI chief executive John Delaney paid tribute to O'Neill by saying: "I would like to thank Martin, Roy and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team.

"There have been many highlights during Martin's reign - none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish fans."

Former Leicester City and Celtic manager O'Neill was appointed in November 2013 and had 55 games in charge.

The highlight of O'Neill's tenure was leading Ireland to the 2016 European Championship, where they progressed to the last 16 after a group-stage win over Italy. They were beaten 2-1 by tournament hosts France.

Ireland reached a play-off for this year's World Cup Finals in Russia but were thrashed 5-1 at home by Denmark, having drawn the first leg 0-0 in Copenhagen.