O'Neill set to take over Forest

Nottingham Forest are set to appoint their ex-player Martin O'Neill as manager to succeed Aitor Karanka, British media reported yesterday.

The Championship club parted ways with Karanka last week after just 12 months in charge at the City Ground.

Forest are sitting ninth in the table, four points outside the play-off places.

O'Neill, 66, won two European Cups under Brian Clough at Forest between 1971-1981. He left his job as Ireland boss in November.

Joining him at the City Ground could be another ex-Forest player - Roy Keane.