Ounas, Insigne goals help Napoli stay second

Napoli's Adam Ounas and Lorenzo Insigne scored superb goals to secure a 2-0 win over Sassuolo which moved their second-placed side six points behind Juventus in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Carlo Ancelotti's team got off to a flying start when Ounas scored his first Italian top-flight goal after three minutes.

The Algerian intercepted a backpass with his chest, flicked the ball over a defender and then met it with a half-volley which he fired past goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

Not to be outdone, Insigne wrapped up the three points in the 72nd minute when he fired a curling, dipping shot into the top corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Napoli have 18 points from eight games - six wins and two defeats - and trail Juventus, who have 24 after maintaining a 100 per cent record with a 2-0 win at Udinese on Saturday.

Sassuolo had Rogerio sent off late in the game for a high challenge on Jose Callejon deep inside the Napoli half.

"We played some really good football today even though Sassuolo were not easy opponents to deal with," said Ancelotti.

"It would have been more comfortable if we hadn't wasted so many scoring chances but we still controlled the game."

Inter Milan survived a missed penalty as they won 2-1 at SPAL, their sixth win in a row in all competitions, with two goals from Mauro Icardi to go third on 16 points.

The Argentine forward scored with a header which took a deflection off Johan Djourou in the 14th minute.

But Inter had a huge let-off when Mirco Antenucci missed a penalty for SPAL, sending his effort wide.

Alberto Paloschi grabbed a deserved equaliser for SPAL in the 72nd minute, shortly after they hit the bar.

But Inter went back in front six minutes later when Icardi scored on the turn.

AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain got two first-half goals to set them on the way to a 3-1 home win over bottom side Chievo, who remain without a victory.