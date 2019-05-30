Our Tampines Hub to screen Champions League final

The Champions League final on Sunday morning (3am, Singapore time) will be shown at Our Tampines Hub, with free admission on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Town Square stadium, which can seat 5,000, will be opened to its full capacity, giving football fans the chance to catch the all-English final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

If the Town Square is filled up, fans can watch the live broadcast at the Hub's Festive Plaza, the Hub said in a media release yesterday.

Entry will start from 6.30pm on Saturday night. The first 5,000 fans will get an exclusive gift.

There will be free movie screenings from 7pm (Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok) to 1am, when the pre-match commentary broadcast will begin.

Food and beverage tenants at the Hub will extend their operating hours to complement existing tenants who are already operating 24 hours daily.