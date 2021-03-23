Packed schedule caught up with us: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the packed schedule "just caught up with us", after his side lost their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

It was the Red Devils' first away defeat by English opposition since January 2020.

Kelechi Iheanacho opened and rounded up the scoring, with Foxes teammate Youri Tielemans giving Leicester the lead for the second time after Mason Greenwood equalised for United in the 38th minute.

Said Solskjaer: "We didn't have the spark tonight - but it's understandable. This team have been fantastic in the last three or four months.

"We played every three days and been on a great run. It just caught up with us - all the games and travels. Thursday night in Milan was a big night and took a lot out of us physically.

LACKING EXTRA ZIP

"We didn't have the extra zip, authority and confidence."

Solskjaer rotated his side in an attempt to ward off fatigue, leaving arguably United's three best players this season, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay out of the starting XI, while Marcus Rashford was out injured.

Former United stalwart Gary Neville told Sky Sports: "I'm surprised the team was weakened against Leicester, I'm surprised he rotated as much...

"Winning a trophy would be a real priority and now they only have the Europa League left... I am demoralised a little bit as a Manchester United fan."

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers was understandably more excited, saying it would "be really special" if Leicester lifted the FA Cup, the only domestic trophy they have not yet won.