Palace end winless streak, thanks to skipper's stunner

Crystal Palace won without their influential forward Wilfried Zaha for the first time in 14 matches, as a 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday moved them into 15th spot.

The victory, secured through captain Luka Milivojevic's winner, came as a much-needed reprieve for Roy Hodgson's side, who had won just one of their previous 11 EPL games.

Leicester had the ball in the Palace net after 27 minutes but Jamie Vardy's effort was disallowed.

The Foxes were then made to pay as Milivojevic gave Palace the lead after 39 minutes with a stunning strike.

The Serbian midfielder picked up the ball 25 metres from goal and fired a powerful shot which flew past Kasper Schmeichel into the top-left corner.