Panama to soak in debut experience

Coach: Hernan Dario Gomez

Hernan Dario Gomez Star players: Roman Torres, Luis Tejada, Jaime Penedo

Roman Torres, Luis Tejada, Jaime Penedo Best World Cup result: N.A.

N.A. Performance at last World Cup: Did not qualify

Being on the wrong side of history has remained central to Panama's World Cup narrative.

Peripheral figures ever since the tournament's inception, they had ample opportunity to become a part of the competition but declined all offers between 1930 and 1974.

Successive efforts to qualify failed until this summer, after the team's impressive finish in Concacaf ahead of the United States and Honduras.

However, most of their best players are increasingly in the twilight of their respective careers; Dinamo Bucharest goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, Municipal defender Felipe Baloy, striker Blas Perez also of Municipal and Sport Boys striker Luis Tejada are all over 36 years old.

Combining that seniority with a new breed keen to leave lasting first impressions will be as hindering as it is helpful for a team making their foray on football's biggest stage of all.

The Red Wave aim to make a splash in Russia but may not be necessarily in the ways that they intended.